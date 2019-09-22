Ethiopia Arrests Members of Al Shabab, ISIS Suspected of Planning Attacks

Addis Ababa September 22/2019 Several members of the al-Shabaab and ISIS terrorist groups have been arrested while planning to carry out multiple attacks, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said.

The suspects were arrested in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country and outside the country while preparing to carry out multiple attacks.

According to the press release sent to ENA, the suspects have targeted places that host religious festivities and crowded with people.

The first group was led by Muhamed Abdulahi Dulet, known by a fake name as Yahya Ali Hassen. He was arrested while preparing for an attack after identifying and photographing target places and hotels.

Two members of the group known by the name Abdek Mohammed Hussen, Redwan Mohammed Hussen and Semeter Mohammed Iman Yusuf, who were in Djibouti, were also arrested in collaboration with Djibouti’s intelligence service.

Members of another group, which plans a terrorist attack in Ethiopia, was also apprehended in Somaliland while preparing to enter into Ethiopia.

Yisak Ali Aden and Aden Muhamed Mohammed, nick named Aden Boray, are members of the second group arrested in collaboration with intelligence service of Somaliland.

According to NISS, Yisak Ali Aden was holding a fake ID from Somali regional state, while Aden Muhamed Mohammed has deposited 2.5 million Birr at the Commercial Bak of Ethiopia.

Other members of the al-Shabaab and ISIS terrorist groups were also apprehended in various parts of Ethiopia, the press release said.

Fuad Abshir Yesuf apprehended in Addis Ababa, Eid Mohammed Ali, Beshir Ousman Abdi and Muhammed Guhad Budil in Somali state, while Ousman Ali Hussen in Oromia.

Communication equipments that members of the groups were using were also confiscated.

According to NISS, the suspects were apprehended in collaboration with intelligence services of Djibouti, Somaliland, Puntland, U.S.A, Italy, France and Spain.