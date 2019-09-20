Nation Building Technology Dev’t Centers alongside Industrial Parks, Says Ministry

Addis Ababa September 20/2019 Ethiopia has been striving to build technology development centers alongside the expansion of industrial parks, according to Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

The ministry has signed an agreement that supports Ethiopian talent in technology with Tesfa- Ilg, a Non-governmental Organization working on IT support, servicing and hardware networking.

The agreement was signed between Innovation and Technology State Minister, Jemal Beker, and Tesfa-Ilg President, Dawit Tesfaye.

Tesfa-Ilg has reportedly promised to give different forms of support for those who have new technology ideas from the beginning to the end.

Media and Press Service Director at the Ministry, Tesfaye Alemnew told ENA that giving technology enrichment training for technology beginners to enhance their innovative ideas, finance creative professionals to provide their products to market and provide financial plan training as well as sharing technology experiences are part of the agreement.

He stated that the agreement will support job creation in the technology sector that the Ethiopian government is working on.

According to Tesfaye, the organization will start work this Ethiopian year.

The technology development centers will play big role, especially for new graduate students, in enriching innovative ideas to be realized, he pointed out.

The director finally noted that industrial parks cannot be fruitful without technological development.