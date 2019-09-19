Father of Ethio-Jazz Receives French Nat’l Order of Arts and Letters

Addis Ababa ENA September 19/2019 French National Order of Arts and Letters was bestowed upon the celebrated Ethiopian musician, Mulatu Astatke, today for his distinguished contributions.



French Culture Minister, Franck Riester said during the award giving ceremony that Mulatu has uplifted music to another level by combining Ethiopian and another melodies.

“His innovative contribution to music, particularly jazz, has earned him a global prestige,” he added.

Mulatu Astatke is an Ethiopian musician and arranger considered as the father of Ethio-Jazz.

Appreciating the Government of France for the award, he said Ethiopia is rich in many things, of which traditional music and dance are few among the many.

Mulatu has received recognition for his contribution to music in many parts of the world.