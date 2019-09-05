EU Awards 60 Scholarships to Ethiopians

Addis Ababa ENA September 5/2019 European Union (EU) has awarded Erasmus Mundus scholarships for 60 Ethiopian students.

This was disclosed at a farewell ceremony organized by European Union Delegation in Ethiopia today.

The students will attend Masters Degree programs for the next two years in 12 different European Union Member countries in different fields of study.

Ethiopia is one of the leading countries from Africa and among the first five in the world to benefit from the program during the last 15 years by securing scholarships for 425 Ethiopian students, it was learned.

EU Delegation to Ethiopia Deputy Head, Luca Zampetti said the scholarship contributes to the country’s ongoing development in higher education.

The students will develop their knowledge and experiences during their stay in the universities and will greatly help their country as well as European Union, he added.

Zampetti noted that the scholarship offered to the students would enhance cooperation and cultural interaction between Ethiopia and European countries.

The Erasmus Mundus scholarship is funded by the European Union that has benefited over one thousand students internationally in masters and doctorate degrees.