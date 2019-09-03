Economic Reform Gives Emphasis to Tourism, Says Deputy Prime Minister

Addis Ababa ENA September 3/2019 Tourism is one of the priority areas for this government which has been carrying out economic reform.



Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen stated the above at the 1st National Hotel and Tourism Conference held in Addis Ababa today.

Responding to questions raised by the participants as to why Ethiopia with several tourist attraction sites does not benefit from the sector, he pointed out that “the economic reform of the country gives emphasis to agriculture, manufacturing, mining and tourism in which tourism sector has given huge focus with high commitment.”

He added that creating conducive tourist destination and ensuring peace and security is necessary to attract more tourists.

Culture and Tourism Minister, Hirut Kassaw said on her part the government is ready to provide necessary support for investors engaged in the sector.

She added that efforts will be exerted to modernize the tourism industry and stop illicit flow of artifacts and promote home-grown resources.

According to her, the sector has the potential to creating huge job opportunities and the revenue obtained from the sector could not be less than the revenue obtained from export.

Ensuring quality service and working with concerned bodies are crucial for continuous development and to boost tourism, she stated

Chief Administrators of regional governments, tour operators, investors as well as other stakeholders attended the day-long conference.