FM Gedu Heads for Niger to Attend AU Summit

Addis Ababa July 3/2019 Foreign Minister Gedu Andargatachew headed for Niger, Niamey today to attend the 12th extraordinary summit of the AU Heads of States and Governments to be held from July 4 -8, 2019.

Gedu will also partake in the 35th AU Council of Ministers meeting from July 4-5, 2019 in the capital Niamey.

According to Office of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFT) Mid-term Coordination meeting will also be held on July 8th, in Niamey.

Niger is hosting the AU Summit for the first time where the summit is expected to launch the historic African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).