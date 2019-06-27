Ethiopian, US Company Sign 500m USD Partnership Agreement

Addis Ababa June 27/2019 Ethiopian Airlines Group has signed a 500-million USD partnership agreement with Collins Aerospace today.

According to a press release of Ethiopian Airlines Group, the new partnership will enable the airline to serve other African carriers with their Q-400 aircraft maintenance needs.

CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said Ethiopian has seen significant growth over the past decade and currently provides airframe maintenance on different aircrafts, including heavy maintenance checks and modifications as the Maintenance, Repair and Operations continues to rapidly expand in line with its strategy.

The release stated the 25-year partnership agreement covers maintenance of heat exchangers, air management systems and fuel metering units on 60 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 turbo-props.

Ethiopian Maintenance, Repair and Operations is the first African to develop repair capability for GEnx engine, which powers the 787, it was learned.

It has also developed an engine overhaul capability for the CFM International CFM56-7B/3, Pratt & Whitney PW150A and Honeywell GTCP 331-200 and GTCP 131-9B auxiliary power units.

The US company Collins Aerospace is one of the world’s largest suppliers of aerospace and defense products.