PM Meets Djibouti FM

Addis Ababa June 21 /2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion today with Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The minister delivered a message of condolences sent from President Ismail Omar Guelleh to Prime Minister Abiy in connection with the death of his father.

Following the discussion, Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said both countries are working together to strengthen their comprehensive bilateral relations.

The discussion was focused on issues of bilateral and regional importance pertaining to the relationship between the two countries.

They have also raised various ideas on further promoting the current efforts to restore peace and stability in Sudan.

Youssouf, who planted tree seedlings in the compound of the Office of the Prime Minister, said he is proud of the chance to plant trees along with Prime Minister Abiy.

The FM lauded Prime Minister Abiy’s initiative to plant billions of tree seedlings across the country and noted that he fully understands the objective of the program.

Noting that Djibouti has vast expanse of arid areas, he emphasized the need for Djibouti to learn from the initiative.