Ethiopian Honored with Skytrax 2019 World Airlines Awards

Addis Ababa June 19/209 Ethiopian Airlines has honored as the ‘Best Airline in Africa’ for the third consecutive year at the Skytrax 2019 World Airlines Awards held in Paris on 18 June, 2019.

Ethiopian has also won ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ at the award ceremony, a press release it dispatched to ENA said.

Skytrax is the most prestigious global air transport rating organization that conducts the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey where customers make their own personal choices as to which airline they consider to be the best.

Ethiopian CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam quoted as saying “We are glad to have been named the ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ which are determined based on the votes of travelers.”

He said “We have grown to more than 120 destinations worldwide with 115 ultra-modern fleet offering excellent connectivity with one of the best travel experiences that helped us become the best airline in Africa and one of the frontrunners in the world.”

“As a customer focused and market driven airline, we always strive to meet and exceed customers’ expectations through our signature service and world-class products.”

Ethiopian Airlines is a multi-award winning airline and has previously received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times and ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ 2018.