PM, First Lady Donate Blood in Observance of World Blood Donor Day

Addis Ababa June 17/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have donated blood in observance of the 16th World Blood Donor Day today.

The premier urged all Ethiopians on the occasion to engage in this voluntary, life-saving gift of blood that will save many lives.

The global community will observe World Blood Donor Day this week.

Once again World Blood Donor Day is celebrated around to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and also to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure that all individuals and communities have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality-assured blood and blood products, as an integral part of universal health coverage and a key component of effective health systems.