Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate Eid al- Fatir

Addis ababa June 4/2019 Ethiopian Muslims today celebrated Eid al- Fatir, the religious holiday, to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Eid al-Fitr has a particular prayer generally offered in an open field or large hall. It may be performed only in congregation.

The holiday, celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

Here in Addis Ababa, Muslims celebrated the day, through prayers at the Addis Ababa Stadium starting from early in the morning.

Mufti Haji Omar Idris, President of Ethiopian Islamic Affaire Supreme Council and Takele Uma, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa attended the celebration.