NBI Picks New Executive Director from Sudan

Addis Ababa May 28/2019 The Nile Basin Initiative Secretariat has appointed Professor Seifeldin Hamad Abdalla as the next Executive Director of Nile Basin Initiative (NBI), replacing engineer Innocent Ntabana of Rwanda.

In a press release sent to ENA Professor Seifeldin was Chairman of the Water Resources Technical Organ in Sudan, and will lead the NBI for the next two years.

After taking office, the new Executive Director emphasized the need to advance the delayed political process among the NBI countries particularly re-engaging Egypt and Eritrea to the initiative will be his priority.

Professor Seifeldin was responsible for trans-boundary water issues of Sudan including the Nile and its tributaries, among other things and served as the Minister of Water Resources from December 2011 to July 2012.

He has served in various capacities since 1979 when he attained his Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Khartoum and joined the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.

In addition, Seifeldin played a pivotal role in the formulation of the IGAD (Inter governmental Authority on Development) water resources policy of 2015. He also negotiated the trans-boundary Arab water agreement.