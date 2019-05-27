Health State Minister Calls on All to Partner with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 27/2019 All interested groups are welcome to work in Ethiopia as there are ample opportunities on tuning in with development partnerships with public-private and academic institutions as well as research institutions, according to Health State Minister Dr. Liya Tadesse.



Speaking at a half-day business-to-business forum held with Henan Medical Association today, the sate minister said the partnership with the Chinese company is critical to incorporate systematic and sustained training, among others.

“The Partnerships we are now exploring with Henan Medical Association will be a catalyst for capacity buildings such as incorporating systematic and sustained training, quality improvement, facilitation of technical and cultural exchanges as well,” she noted.

According to her, specialized skills are required for installation, maintenance as well as reliable power and other infrastructures.

Dr. Liya revealed that Ethiopia has developed a ten-year-strategic plan of action for pharmaceutical manufacturing and development.

The strategy envisions systematically expanding, diversifying and innovating as well as linking with relevant associated industries for the development of technology and human resources, she elaborated.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing has been identified as priority of substitution of imports and supporting growth and improving access to make supplies.

The government has recently enacted to facilitate public-private-partnership which is expected to grow the economy as well as enhance the quality of services.

President of China Africa Business Association of Henan, William Wu Yong said there is a great potential in the health sector and medical services. This is a great opportunity to cooperate in the sector..



Close to 80 percent of pharmaceutical products consumed in Ethiopia are imported from developed nations.