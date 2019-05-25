Political Parties Agree to Establish Front

Addis Ababa May 25/2019 Some nine political parties have signed agreement today to establish a front named “Ethiopian Unity National Front (National Front)”.



Accordingly, the two national and seven regional ethnonationalist political organizations that have agreed to establish the front are: Ethiopian National Unity Congress, Ethiopian Hibrehizeb National Movement, Gambela Peoples Liberation Movement, Gambela People Justice for Peace and Development Movement, South Ethiopia Democracy Congress, Agew Democratic Party, South West Ethiopia Peoples Unity, Sheko and Democratic Organization, and Argoba Nationality Democratic Movement.

The parties, in their joint communique, said they decided to establish the National Front as it is important for the parties to combine efforts for better results.

The parties noted that most of them have no significant ideological and political differences, though they engage in a very fragmented way in Ethiopian politics.

Ethiopian National Unity Congress Chairman, Geresu Gessa said as Ethiopia has been experiencing a bad political crisis since 2016, working together with various political parties has become imperative in order to bring a sustainable political solution.

Speaking about the new front to be established, Geresu added that said all differences will be accommodated and mediated in promoting good political culture within the parties and be a model.