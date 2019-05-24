Ethiopia to Partake on Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Canada

Addis Ababa May 24/2019 Ethiopia will participate on Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, Canada, which is expected to deliberate on gender equality and the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women



A delegation team led by President is confirmed to participate on the Women Deliver 2019 Conference, which will be take place from June 3-6 in Vancouver.

On Thursday, Addis Ababa hosted the Women Deliver satellite event organized by Canadian and Danish Embassy in Ethiopia.

On the occasion, Canadian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Antoine Chevrier said the conference will focus on power and how it can drive-or hinder-progress and change.

The conference will also explore and challenge systems, barriers and opportunities for progress in power relations including political, economic and social structures.

The ambassador stated that Ethiopia has showing a progress in genders equality as there is gender balanced cabinet, female nominated Supreme Court and President of the country.

It is a great opportunity for President Sahle-work Zewudie to engage on social, political and economic issues of women in the global conference which will be held in Canada, he added.

He indicated that 2019 Women Deliver Conference themes are on how to strengthening the individual, structural and collective powers of women.

Women Deliver is the world’s largest conference on gender equality, health, rights and well being of girls and women, it was learned.

The conference stages attract the greatest minds, strongest activists and most progressive leaders from across the globe.

“Prioritizing the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women is not optional, but in fact, foundational to drive change and progress for all,” said Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau after Vancouver has chosen to host the conference.