PM Abiy Awards Top Scorer Students, Schools in 12th Grade National Exams

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has awarded today top scorer students and schools in the 12th grade national exams.

The premier awarded 273 students and 20 high schools for their achievements in 12th grade national exams.

During the occasion, the premier announced that the 273 students will be provided full free scholarship in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Hard work is rewarding. Congratulations to the top scorers in the 12th grade national exams that we awarded today. Your discipline and hard work must continue onwards into your tertiary education and towards becoming the generation that keeps transforming Ethiopia,” Abiy twitted.