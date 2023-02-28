African Gov’ts Need to Incorporate Adwa Victory into Educational Curricula: Makerere University Professor

Addis Ababa February 28/2023/ENA/ Professor Kasimbazi Emmanuel of Makerere University called on African governments to incorporate the Victory of Adwa in their educational curricula.

The Makerere University international law expert made the remark at a celebration held in the Ethiopian Embassy in Kampala to honor the 127th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa over fascist Italy.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Kasimbazi stressed Adwa’s historical significance for Pan-Africanism and the need to strengthen Africa’s cultural, social, and linguistic values in order to sustain its renaissance.

Award-Winning Pan-Africanist and Friend of Ethiopia, Matua Job Richard stated on his part that “if Africa and the African Union is serious, the Battle of Adwa should have been compulsory curricular in all African countries as it defines the significance of our self-mobilization and resistance.”

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Ethiopia in Uganda, Sara Wolelaw briefly highlighted the history of the battle and its great influence on the struggle for freedom on the African continent and beyond.

She underlined Adwa’s role in restoring Africans pride and dignity upon colonialism and how it shaped Pan-Africanism and African Union integration.

A member of the Ethiopian diaspora, Zeleke Jabiro said that Adwa’s victory has an impact on the universal black history of struggle for freedom that transcends Ethiopian borders.

Ethiopian Community Association Head in Uganda, Mohammed Suleiman stated that lessons must be drawn from Adwa in order to address the intricate challenges that Ethiopia faces today.

He stressed the importance of maintaining unity through mutual respect.

Friends of Ethiopia, various media representatives, Makerere University scholars, activists, representatives of Ethiopian Airlines Uganda Area Office, African Youth Caucus Inc., Ethiopian Diaspora Community Associations, and Ethiopian Youth Union in Uganda as well as members of the Ethiopian Diaspora residing in Uganda graced the occasion.