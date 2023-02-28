Japan Pledges to Provide Support to Ethiopia’s Reconstruction, Rehabilitation Efforts

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 28/2023 The State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Mesganu Arega and Director General of the African Affairs of Japan, Ambassador Saida Shinichi has exchanged views on bilateral issues.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu and Ambassador Saida Shinichi met in person on Monday and spoke about bilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the occasion, Ambassador Mesganu provided an overview of the current state of affairs in the northern part of Ethiopia, the Pretoria Peace Agreement and Ethiopia’s commitment to expedite its implementation, as well as encouraging moves in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process.

According to Ambassador Mesganu, Ethiopia has already established an all-inclusive National Dialogue Commission to lead the country toward lasting peace and prosperity.

For his part, Ambassador Saida Shinichi stated that the Japanese Government appreciates the peace process and supports its implementation as well as Ethiopia’s reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

Similarly, Ambassador Mesganu Arega also spoke over the phone with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During the occasion, they discussed strategies to enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries.