Adwa Victory Proved that Ethiopians Can Achieve the Unthinkable When United: Scholars

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 24/2023 Ethiopians can do what people think cannot be done when they are united as demonstrated by the Battle of Adwa, scholars told ENA.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Addis Ababa University President Professor Tassew Woldehanna said Ethiopians could become a good example for Africa once again if they follow their forefather’s strong unity in defying oppression.

He added that the Battle of Adwa is indeed the start of pan-Africanism.

The Victory of Adwa has been a motivation for the independence of many African countries, but is not well acknowledged by the West, the professor noted, adding that “and we should not expect the West to acknowledge it.” According to him, Adwa demonstrates that if Ethiopians unite they can do what you think cannot be done.

Defeating Europeans in the 19th century was unthinkable, but the Ethiopian people united themselves and were able to defeat the colonial Italians.

“So, this cooperation should come in economy, bringing the country’s unity. If we unite and work together there is nothing that we cannot conquer. We can defeat poverty, underdevelopment and the conflicts that we have. I think we have not exploited the importance of Adwa, let alone for other African countries.”

The president said that Addis Ababa University is working towards making sure that Adwa is truly an emblem of unity against oppressors. But the effort “is not enough and a lot remains to be done.”

Professor of History of Africa the African Diaspora at University of Chichester, Hakim Abdi said on his part that many people throughout Africa and the diaspora know the battle and victory of Adwa because it was really a symbol and showed what Africans can do.

Before that time there was the idea that Europeans were superior to Africa. The Battle of Adwa smashed this ideal myth of European superiority with an Ethiopian victory.

“Therefore, Ethiopia stood as the symbol of African independence, of the possibilities of independence and the end of colonial rule throughout the African continent as well as in the diaspora. So it is a very important victory and should be commemorated everywhere. It should be known everywhere and hopefully should unite Ethiopians as well,” Professor Abdi stressed.

The historian further noted that the Victory of Adwa shows that when people are united that all kinds of things are possible. “The difficulty is always developing that unity.”

The need for unity and maintaining the struggle for independence are some of the lessons that can be drawn from the symbolic Victory of Adwa, according to Professor Abdi.

Ethiopians across the nation and in the diaspora as well as black people across the globe will commemorate the 127th of Adwa victory on March 9, 2023.