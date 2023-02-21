First Continental Conference of Religious Institutions to be Held in Ethiopia Next Week

Addis Ababa February 21/2023/ENA Ethiopian Inter-religious Council announced that the first continental conference of religious institutions will be held in Addis Ababa next week.

In his press briefing today, Ethiopian Inter-religious Council Secretary General Kesis Tagay Tadele said the conference will be held at the African Union Hall on February 28, 2023.

The Ethiopian Inter-religious Council in collaboration with partner institutions will organize the conference that is expected to discuss and recommend solutions to the socio-economic challenges in the continent, he said.

According to him, research-based recommendations will be presented to policy makers and governments to protect religious teachings, principles and values.

There will also be an exchange of experiences for religions to teach about peace, human dignity, diversity, management and protection of natural resources, sustainable development and freedom, Kesis Tagay pointed out.

The secretary general stated that the conference is planned to be held annually at the African Union Commission level.

The objectives of the conference include cooperation between religions, solidarity of faithfuls, strengthening the culture of dialogue and helping the African Union’s efforts to become G20 member, he said.

President Sahlework Zewde, representatives of the United Nations and African Union as well as the diplomatic communities based in Addis Ababa will participate at the conference, he pointed out.

The conference is expected to attract 300 participants including African and international spiritual leaders, policy makers, and university scholars.

He finally called on concerned actors to welcome the guests with Ethiopian values and culture for the conference to be held successfully.