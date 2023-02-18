PM Abiy Hold Talks with AfDB President Adesina

Addis Ababa February 18/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina today.

The PM said AfDB’s continued support to our agricultural sector is critical, particularly in our wheat productivity endeavors and other key produces.

The AfDB’s mission is to fight poverty and improve living conditions on the continent through promoting the investment of public and private capital in projects and programs that are likely to contribute to the economic and social development of Africa.

Lighting up and powering, feeding, industrializing, integrating, and improving the quality of life for the people of Africa are among AfDB’s priority objectives.