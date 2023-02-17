Blue Deal Partnership Program Launched in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 17/2023 /ENA/The Blue Deal Partnership, which has been striving to help 20 million people worldwide to gain access to clean, sufficient and safe water since 2018, has launched phase two of its program in Ethiopia.

Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding today, Water Resources State Minister Abrha Adugna said that the ministry is committed to fully implement integrated water resource management principles through the planning and implementation of basin plans.

In its effort to ensure sustainable management of water resources, the country is developing basin plan for Omo Gibe, Wabe Shabelle, and Baro Akobo and Genale Dawa River basins along with the implementing the finalized basin plans of Awash, Abbay, and Rift Valley Lakes basins.

Netherlands Ambassador to Ethiopia, Henk Jan Baker expressed his government’s commitment to support the water management sector in Ethiopia as integrated water resource management is the center of gravity for the development portfolio on water.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between Ministry of Water and Energy and Dutch Water Authorities as well as regional implementation partners.

Phase II Blue Deal Program, which will be implemented from 2023 to 2026, encompasses water allocation, basin plan implementation, water quality management, basin information management and water resources management cooperation.