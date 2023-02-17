Iran Supports AU’s Aspiration for Permanent Seat at UN Security Council

Addis Ababa February 17/2013 /ENA/ The Islamic Republic of Iran says it supports the AU’s aspiration for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking with ENA at the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the AUC, Samad Ali Lakizadeh, noted the UN has been established after the end of the world war in a way it gives more say to the winners of the war.

One of the discrimination is this ominous seat to winners of World War, he said, adding that the system is not just a good structure to manage the whole world.

That is why, he said that we ask for multilateralism, and we support Africa’s cause for a permanent seat at the UN Security council, not just for Africa.

‘As the main stance of Iran, we do support a stance, to expand permanent seats to new countries and regional organizations, including the African continent,’ the ambassador added.

Hence, he pointed out for the need to expand UN’s structure to give a chance to others.

The African Union needs to be given more significant voice at the UN’s Peace and Security Council, the ambassador said.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, once said for decades, Africa remains a junior partner without a meaningful input or role within the system of international governance.

According to the Iranian Ambassador, since the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), Iran has had a good relationship because Iran and Africa are close to each other geographically and historically as well.

There is a lot of room for cooperation with the AU within South -South cooperation, he said.

‘Most of the AU members are Non-Aligned Movement which Iran is a member. That is another framework for cooperation,’ he said.

The G77 is also another framework for cooperation between Iran and the African Union and the African continent as a whole, he said.

He further said: ‘The new government of Iran has a specific strategy towards Africa… to boost all kinds of cooperation with African countries as well as the African union ’

Relating to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the ambassador said: “We do support the African free trade agreement, because this is another opportunity to facilitate trade opportunities between Africa as a whole and the other countries in the world.”

The AfCFTA is the largest free trade zone in the whole world, he said, adding Iran will happily welcome this initiative as it offers more opportunities.

Iran would like to use this opportunity to boost its relationship within this structure and AfCFTA to boost its bilateral relationship with AU member states, he said.