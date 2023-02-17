AU Commissioner Lauds Steady, Great Steps Taken to Implement Pretoria Peace Deal

Addis Ababa February 17/2023 /ENA/ AU Political Affairs, Peace & Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye lauded the steady and great steps made by the Federal Government of Ethiopia and TPLF in implementing the Pretoria peace agreement.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the commissioner said there are many lessons to learn from the Pretoria peace deal that the AU is ready to support and provide technical assistance to make sure peace prevails.

“We have been working on the implementation and we are pleased with the steady and very great steps being made by the parties through demobilization, disarmament, re-integration and, of course, the monitoring of the peace agreement. We are very pleased also that the Ethiopian government has restored many of the services in the region. The people of Tigray will be benefiting peace dividend from this peace process,” Commissioner Adeoye elaborated.

With the peace process advancing, Ethiopia has to get back on track of economic growth, he added.

Speaking of the steps that both parties should focus on in the future, Commissioner Adeoye emphasized that reconciliation and national dialogue will provide political space for the return of Ethiopia to full-fledged economic growth.

“Ethiopia will continue to survive on double digit growth with the reform pursued by Prime Minister Abiy. This is what we encourage to serve as a lesson for us to promote the nexus between peace, security, and sustainable development.”

Furthermore, the commissioner stressed that it is necessary to engage with all stakeholders in all African countries for lasting peace to prevail across the continent.