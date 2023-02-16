Peace Process In Ethiopia Very Important Lesson, Marker Not Just For Africa, But For Entire Globe: South African Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 The peace process in Ethiopia is a very important lesson and marker, not just for Africa, but for the entire globe, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor said.

Recall that the federal government of Ethiopia and TPLF signed a peace agreement in South Africa on the 2nd of November 2022, ending the two-year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor who is participating in the African Union Summit, talked to ENA on the importance of the peace deal in Ethiopia.

The minister elaborated that Ethiopia’s peace process has very important lesson and is a marker.

” This peace process in Ethiopia is a very important lesson and marker, not just for Africa, but for the entire globe. Because we have a conflict in Russia and Ukraine, we have been saying there should be a negotiation that diplomacy must be allowed to play a role. Because when people talk guns are silenced, but when people are not talking, then you have more arms, you have more death, you have more destruction. The lesson from Ethiopia is that let us sit around the table. Let’s put our issues on the table. Let us resolve them as brothers and sisters and create conditions of peace in the continent.”

Pandor mentioned the privilege South Africa felt in hosting Africa’s led peace talks of Ethiopia.

“We were very honored when the African Union decided that the peace talks between the federal government of Ethiopia and TLPF would occur in South Africa,” she elaborated.

The minister elaborated that South Africa was really gratified that the African Union and the government of course, felt that we could play a role in ensuring peace on our continent and in our sisterly country, Ethiopia.

“We are glad that my colleague, the foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Ethiopia, provided a report to the summit and indicated that the processes of the peace agreement are on course and all is being done by the various parties to ensure that there is a sustainable peace that’s all we want for our continent,” she added.

At the opening of the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen said that the AU led peace process demonstrated the true meanings of ‘African solutions to African Problems.’

“The implementation of the peace agreement is on course. We are redoubling efforts to ensure full implementation of the peace process agreement. We have continued expediting humanitarian aid to the region,” Demeke assured.

The South Africa’s minister added: “I think it’s very important that the African Union always keeps in touch with developments on the continent and doesn’t allow issues to be taken up by external parties, because sometimes those external countries fuel conflict rather than help to resolve problems.”

“ Now, Africa is standing up and I think in particular, I must affirm Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, because I think he is a person who is very committed to Africa solving its own problems. I think it’s a role that we established the African Union to play on the continent, ”she pointed out.

Pandor stressed stating that ”so for me, we must do more for preventative diplomacy. We must avoid conflict on the continent,” and ensure peace and stability all over the continent, we Africans must silence the guns.

Noting it’s always a tragedy when arms and conflict become part of the continent, she said, adding “we have the tradition that we discuss matters, this is our culture and whether there are problems, we sit down and discuss them and resolve them peacefully as nations.”