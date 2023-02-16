Presidents of Guinea-Bissau, Comoros & Burundi Arrive in Ethiopia to Attend 36th AU Summit

Addis Ababa /ENA/ February 16/2023 President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani have arrived in Addis Ababa today to participate in the 36th AU Summit.

Up on arrival at Bole International Airport, the Guinea-Bissau President , Umaro Sissoco Embaló was received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Defense Minister Abraham Belay and other government officials.

The president of Comoros, who is expected to replace the current AU chairman and Senegalese President Macky Sall, was welcomed by Industry Minister Melaku Alebel.

The president of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye was welcomed by Revenues Minister Aynalem Nigusie.

Meanwhile, Eritrea’s Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, who arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the summit, was welcomed by Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayano.

The president of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Wonie and Vice President of Uganda Jessica Rose Epel Alupo have arrive earlier this morning.





The 36th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly will be held in Addis Ababa under the theme, “Accelerating AFCFTA Implementation” from February 18-19, 2023.

The leaders’ session is expected to discuss on combating climate change issues, overcoming challenges Africans face to ensure food security and ways of accelerating the implementation of the AFCFTA.

The 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of African Union that attracted Foreign Ministers of the member states is underway as part of the summit.