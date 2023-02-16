Sierra Leonean President, Ugandan V. President Arrive in Addis to Attend AU Summit

The president of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Wonie and Vice President of Uganda Jessica Rose Epel Alupo arrived in Ethiopia today to attend the 36th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly.

Up on arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport this morning, the Sierra Leonean president and Ugandan vice president were warmly received by Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye and Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, and other government officials.

The 36th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly will be held in Addis Ababa under the theme, “Accelerating AFCFTA Implementation” from February 18-19, 2023.

The Agenda 2063 flagship project, AFCFTA, refers to a continental geographic zone where goods and services move among member states of the AU with no restrictions.

The AfCFTA aims to boost intra-African trade by providing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement among the member states, covering trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property rights and competition policy.

The 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of African Union that attracted Foreign Ministers of the member states is underway as part of the summit.