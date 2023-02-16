European Ambassadors Say Peace Agreement Will Help Improve Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa /ENA/ February 16/2023 The peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian government and TPLF will help improve ties with Ethiopia even further, the Ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and Denmark to Ethiopia have said.

Speaking with ENA on the sidelines of the AU ministerial meeting, the ambassadors expressed readiness to strengthen their bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia.

The pretoria peace agreement will help improve the existing cooperation of the countries with Ethiopia, the ambassadors added.

Germany’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Stephan Auer, said the relationship between his country and Ethiopia goes back over 120 years.

It is a very solid and very good relationship that we have, he said, adding regarding regional peace, we need to work together as we both play a significant role in our respective regions.

“I think we need to work together to face global challenges that we are facing at the same time. The recent visit of my foreign affair together with the foreign minister of France shows that we are still very committed to solidarity with African partners and friends.”

We want to contribute to Ethiopia’s further development, he said, adding we are very happy to fully engage again.

Sweden Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the AU, Hans Henric Lundquist, on his part, said his country is very much optimistic about the Pretoria Agreement and its implementation.

We are seeing positive signs regarding peace and stability and we want to support that in the best way we can, he elaborated.

When we have a peaceful environment, business will also develop, ambassador Lundquist said.

Regarding the business relationship between the two countries, I think there is potential right now. Currently we have some 40 Swedish companies working in Ethiopia, he pointed out.

I also hope that the economic reform will continue to develop even further.

There is a need to develop a conducive business environment for business development, the ambassador noted.

Danish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Kira Smith Sindbjerg, on her part said Denmark and Ethiopia have a very longstanding relationship. Our minister for development and cooperation was here in Addis Ababa two weeks ago, she said, adding the visit confirms that we have a strong relationship.

We would like to strengthen our relationship with Ethiopia, she said noting that the peace agreement is a good platform to improve it even better.