Ethiopian Airlines Connecting Africa But It’s Not Enough: AU Commissioner Muchanga

Addis Ababa February 15/2023/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines is doing a commendable job to connect Africa, but it is not enough, AU Economic Development, Trade, Industry, Mining Commissioner Ambassador Albert Muchanga said.

Briefing journalists on the margins of the 42nd AU Executive Council meeting, he said the practical works that are being undertaken will re-ignite passion and momentum in the implementation of the continent’s industrial program as well.

Multiple efforts are underway to accelerate the effective implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is one of the 13 flagship projects of Agenda 2063.

There is huge opportunity in manufacturing, agriculture and agricultural processing as well as services and tourism, he noted.

“The Ethiopian Airlines is doing a commendable job in connecting Africa, but it is not enough. What will be enough is to have connectivity among all political capitals of Africa, among all commercial centers of Africa, among all tourism centers of Africa and at low budget,” the commissioner stated.

According to him, setting up common standard to have Made in Africa products, African Customs Union for uniform external tariffs, enhancing competitiveness and others are in process to make AfCFTA effective.

All the opportunities to be attained from African Continental Free Trade Area will transform the continent, Commissioner Muchanga stated, and stressed “it (AfCFTA) is a key asset to transform Africa.”

Africa with a population of 1.4 billion comprises 17 percent of the global population and is estimated to reach 25 percent by 2050 while it will rise to 38 percent by 2100, the commissioner pointed out, adding that “the population of Africa is a key factor in the development of wealthy society.”

According to him, AU is working to use Made in Africa standard in order to promote competitiveness across the continent and there will be criteria to meet the standard which in turn will boost confidence of producers.