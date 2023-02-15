EOTC Synod Unity Restored

Addis Ababa February 15/2023/ENA/ The Synod of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church announced today that the unity of the church has been restored.

Following consultations among the three designated bishops, namely, Archbishop Rufale, Archbishop Ermias, and Archbishop Natnael, along with Archbishop Sawiros, Archbishop Ewstatios, Archbishop Zenamarkos, the unity of the church has been reinstated.

The EOTC lauded the contributions of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the restoration of the unity of the Synod.