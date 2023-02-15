Executive Secretary Says IGAD Would Work To Strengthen Relations Among Member Countries

Addis Ababa February 15/2023 /ENA/ The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said it would work to strengthen relations among member countries, Executive Secretary of the organization Workineh Gebeyehu said.

The 42nd meeting of the African Union Executive Council has started today at the Headquarters of the Union, in Addis Ababa where foreign ministers and representatives of the member countries of the Union are participating.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, IGAD Executive Secretary, Workineh Gebeyehu said regional institutions like IGAD are an option for turning decisions passed by the African Union into action.

Over the past two years, the main focus in Africa, especially in the region, has been the issue of peace and security, he said, adding that the region has passed through climate change, drought, COVID-19 pandemic, diseases and other overlapping challneges, he said.

According to the executive secretary, the aforementioned natural and man-made problems have got due attention at the AU meeting and various decisions will be made.

IGAD provides support and facilitates the implementation of the decisions passed by member countries, he said, adding that the African Union meeting is a big platform where regional issues can be decided in a continental form.

The executive secretary also elaborated focus areas of IGAD for 2023.

He added that strengthening the cooperation between IGAD member countries, setting up procedures that allow for a permanent solution to the issue of migration and of a system for the improvement of its functions with a view to strengthen its capacity are focus areas for 2023.

Workineh described the peace agreement signed to bring peace in the northern part of the country as promising.

IGAD will provide the necessary support that the efforts made to bring peace in Ethiopia would be sustainable.

The secretary general also explained that the regional institution will continue supporting the efforts of partners towards establishing a civil government in Sudan and the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

He also said that efforts will be made to strengthen the peace building activities that have been started in the region.

Drought and natural disasters facing the region are another focus area of IGAD in 2023, he said

IGAD has estimated that more than 32 million citizens will be affected by drought in 2023, Workineh said.

He further said that to mitigate the impact of the drought, it will align best practices of member countries with its procedures and strengthen early warning system.

The executive secretary pointed out that the necessary monitoring and support will be provided by collecting the required data of citizens who are expected to be affected by drought.