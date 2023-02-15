Some Tourist Attractions Areas in Addis Ababa Worth Visiting

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 15/2023 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is hosting the 42nd Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council and the 36th African Union Summit for the African Heads of States and Government.

The city houses several tourist attractions, many of them within a short distance radius from the AU Headquarters. The following are only some attractions which guests should not miss from visiting.

National Museum of Ethiopia

A center of history and culture in the capital, National Museum of Ethiopia charts not just Ethiopia’s, but humankind’s ancient legacy. The museum features many local archaeological findings such as fossil remains and skeletons. It also presents many of the nation’s artistic collection, alongside ancient relics of some of the first known-hominids and ethnological artifacts from across the centuries.

Holy Trinity Cathedral

The massive and ornate cathedral of the Holy Trinity church construction started in 1936 and finished in 1944, was built by Emperor Haile Selassie I. It is one of the architecturally decorated, spacious, splendid stained glass windows and well-designed churches in Ethiopia. As well as being the burial place for Haile Selassie and many other dignitaries.

There is also a small museum on the grounds, housing over 146 various religious manuscripts, icons, ceremonial items, paintings, gold, silver embroidered robes, umbrellas, crosses, and books that date from the 15th century AD. It’s a fascinating place that guest can visit.

Entoto Natural Park

Part of Sheger Park, Entoto Natural Park is a highland park nearly 3000 meters high from sea level. If it was in Europe, it would have been a snow caped mountain. However, located in Africa, it is a sunny, cold and windy mountain with a big park.

The park has many high-quality café’s, restaurants, hotels, and even a new art museum. A brain child of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the park is now among the most attractive places in Addis. Many of Ethiopia’s world-class athletes do their training there.

Unity Park

Unity Park consists of the National Palace. The palace is a planet on its own. There are many things to see in the national palace, including nature, wild life, history, architecture. It is a place where get the chance to grasp over a century of Ethiopian history.

Science Park

A new addition to the capital, the Science park is among the most modern and unique buildings in Addis. The ultramodern facility next to the national palace and Unity Park is a tourist attraction on its own. The newly opened museum is 250 square feet and shows 30 interactive exhibits that demonstrate many diverse scientific subjects. The top of the building offers a good platform to see the modern skyline of Addis Ababa.

Merkato Open Market

Merkato is the biggest open market in Africa. There is a saying in Addis Ababa ‘There is nothing that you cannot find in Merkato!’ Any commodity that you want can be found in Merkato as there are thousands of businessmen and street traders. Don’t judge the book by its cover; though the place seems humble, billions of Birr transactions take place every day.