The African Leadership Excellence Academy to Hold First Forum on Pan Africanism

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 15/2023 The African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) announced that it will hold the first forum on Pan Africanism on the merge of the AU summit.

The forum will be held on February 19/2023 at the academy in Sululta.

The forum under the theme “reinvigorating Pan Africanism for a changing world” will be attended by heads of states, policy makers, academician, civil society organizations, youth and women representatives and over 300 participants.

In press briefing he gave to journalists, AFLEX Chief of Academy Mihiret Debebe said presentation of papers and lectures as well as panel discussion will be held on Pan Africanism, the recalibration of Pan Africanism in the 21th century and lessons learned from the AU’s African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

He added that participants will also be presented with the success and progress of Ethiopia’s green legacy project after which they will plant trees at the academy in Sululta.

“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of OAU and the 10th year of the launching of Agenda 2063, we are pleased to be hosting this forum to celebrate Pan Africanism, while envisaging a better Pan African future in the quest for the “Africa we want “at a facility established to further African excellence,” he said.

The AFLEX Academy is set up to become a premiere learning institution- nurturing development and growth oriented mindsets with the capacity to meet the demands of the 21th century leadership in the public, civic and private sectors with a pan African orientation.

Re-established in June 2021, the African Leadership Excellence Academy is located on the outskirt of Addis Ababa.

The academy focuses on its core business of leadership development, policy research and leadership consultancy. Since then, the academy has trained over 6000 leaders, public servants, chief administrators among other, he said.