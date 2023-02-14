Ethiopia To Utilize AU Summit for Strengthening its Bilateral Relation with Countries: MoFA

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 14/2023 On the sidelines of the 36th African Union Summit, Ethiopia will use the summit for strengthening its bilateral relations with other countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Ambassador Meles Alem gave a press briefing to journalists focusing on the 36th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly and the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council which will be held from tomorrow.

Ethiopia has made every preparation and is ready to host the summit successfully, he said adding that the country will also carry out successful diplomatic activities on the sidelines and show active participation in the summit.

Ethiopia will share also its Green Legacy experience at the summit, he said.

The ambassador added that Ethiopia is grateful for African countries for the efforts made to solve the problem in the northern part of the country under the framework of the African Union “African Solutions to African Problems.”

Delegation from 51 countries will participate in the conference, he said adding that leaders of countries and governments, first ladies, ministers of foreign affairs, heads of international organizations will attend this year summit.

He mentioned that the conference is an opportunity for countries to forge bilateral and multilateral relations to maintain their interests.

Comoros will take over the next chairman of the African Union from the West African country Senegal, he said.

The conference will broadly deliberate on the detailed implementation issues of the African Free Trade Area Agreement.

The 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa on 18 and 19 February 2023.

The Session will also consider among others, the annual report of the Union and its organs, report on the operationalization of Africa CDC, progress report on the establishment and operationalization of the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA).