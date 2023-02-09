Fund Raising Tour for GERD Launched

Addis Ababa February 9/2023/ENA/ A grand fund raising campaign for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was Launched today.

The GERD Fund Raising Tour will be held across the nation with the view to motivating, re-mobilizing and encouraging the public to raise fund for the construction of the dam.

About 200 million Birr is expected from the fund raising tour which lasts for 45 days, rotating in 50 cities (towns) and 200 woredas.

The fund rasing activities will include bond purchasing and 8100A text message, among others.

Speaking at the Second GERD Fund Raising Tour launching ceremony today, GERD Public Participation Coordination Office Director-General, Aregawi Berhe, said 60 billion Birr is needed to finalize construction of the dam.

The director-general urged the public to actively participate in the fund raising campaign in which (GERD) all Ethiopians have to put in place their fingerprints.

Noting that GERD has passed through various challenges, Aregawi pointed out that 89% of the construction is accomplished “through our own efforts and resources.”

The GERD has multifaceted importance in unifying Ethiopians economically, socially and politically, he further pointed out.