Ethiopian Delegation Participates in Eastern Africa Power Pool Meetings

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 7/2023 Delegates from Ethiopia attended the 28th Steering Committee (SC) and 16th Council of Ministers (COM) meetings of the Eastern Africa Power Pool 2023 (EAPP).

The meetings were held in Kampala, Uganda with the agenda of further coordinating cross-border power trade and grid interconnection.

The Ethiopian government was represented by Dr. Eng. Sultan Ahmed Welle, State Minister of Water and Energy, and Asheber Balcha, Executive Director of the Ethiopian Electric Utility, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Kampala.

The meetings were attended by ministerial-level representatives from seven countries and the Utility chairs of the Power Pool’s thirteen members.

In addition to the topics on the agenda, the representatives also discussed on electricity development programs in the region.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue working together and to take deliberate steps to achieve the long-term objectives of power trade, as well as the continuation of Uganda’s position as COM chair.

The Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) is a regional institution established in 2005 to coordinate cross-border power trade and grid interconnection among nations of the Eastern Africa region.