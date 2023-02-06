Standing Committee Commends National Defense Force for Preventing Country from Internal, External Threats

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 6/2023 Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of peoples’ Representatives has commended the activities carried out by the National Defense Force of Ethiopia to successfully prevent the country from any internal and external threats.

State Minister of Defense, Martha Luwiji has today presented the six months performance report of the ministry to the Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of peoples’ Representatives.

During the occasion, Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Dima Negewo said the Defense Force is a vanguard of our nation and people under any situation and circumstances.

He added that the army has played an important role in preventing a very complex threats posed against Ethiopia over the past six months and the works done in the development areas have also been excellent.

The defense force has also contributed a lot for the peace agreement signed between the federal government and TPLF in addition to thwarting the attempts made by some internal and external forces to destabilize the country, he said.

Guided by the constitution, equipped with scientific military and academic training coupled with strict disciplinary principles, the Defense Force has become the guarantee of the nation and people.

The chairperson further urged the ministry to sustain and strengthen the remarkable achievements obtained over the past six months.

The Standing Committee also stressed the need to continue the on going reforms with a view to further strengthen the National Defense Force of the country with the present-day military technologies and qualified personnel.

The State Minister of Defense, Martha Luwiji briefed the Standing Committee about the reform works the ministry has been undertaking to strengthen the capacity of the army.

She pointed out that various activities have been exerted to ensure the security and sovereignty of the country by building a strong military.

In particular, maximum efforts are underway in the development of human resources and technology to protect the sovereignty and security of the country by equipping them with the world best military technologies and knowledge.

The ministry has achieved 93 percent of its target during the six months of its performance, it was learned.