Ethiopia Expresses Condolences, Solidarity With Turkiye Over Devastating Earthquake Incident

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 6/2023 The Ethiopian government has extended its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with Turkiye over the devastating earthquake incident on Monday morning.

Several people were died and many others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to the country’s disaster agency.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has learned with deep sadness the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property due to the earthquake in Southern Turkiye,” the ministry stated.

The Ministry expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic calamities.

“We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Turkiye,” according to ministry.