AU Summit Creates Opportunity to Further Strengthen Ethiopia’s Reviving Tourism Sector: Hotel Managers

Addis Ababa( Ena) February 3/2023/ The African Union (AU) summit expected to be held in Addis Ababa this month will create opportunity to further strengthen Ethiopia’s tourism sector which has been reviving following the Pretoria peace agreement, hotel managers told ENA.

The managers said that they have completed the necessary preparations to provide satisfactory services to the guests of the summit with the respectable Ethiopian hospitality culture.

Operation Manager of Mosaic Hotel, Miraf Kelemu stated that the current activity of hotels in Addis Ababa is in good position as they had rendered adequate services to the several tourists who attended the recently Ethiopian charisms festival.

She pointed out that several tourists have been registering to visit Ethiopia due to the existing conducive situation in the country noting that the upcoming AU summit in Addis Ababa will create more opportunity to further strengthen the sector.

General Manager of Kaleab Hotel, Getachew Dejene for his part said that the 36th AU summit is a good opportunity to help enhance the tourism conference sector of the country that has been showing encouraging achievements.

President of the Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Association, Aster Solomon said Ethiopia’s tourism has now been recovering pointing out that the AU summit will help to maintain this momentum.

The AU Ministerial sessions and the Assembly will be held from February 15-19 in Addis Ababa.

It is to be recalled that the National Committee established to oversee preparations to host the upcoming AU summit held a discussion on Thursday with representatives of stakeholders in the hotel and tourism sectors.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of the National Committee, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano announced during the meeting that all necessary preparations are being made to host the conference with greater success than the previous years.