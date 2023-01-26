Diaspora Has to Support Peace Agreement, Mobilize Resources: Diaspora Belgium Community Coordinator

Addis Ababa January 26/2023 The Ethiopian Diaspora has to play constructive role for the full implementation of the peace deal and continue to mobilize resources to support the government’s effort to restore infrastructures in the conflict affected areas, Defend Ethiopia Taskforce and Diaspora Belgium Community Coordinator Ephrem Zewdu said.

According to him, there are a lot of things that the diaspora has to do.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the coordinator stressed that the Ethiopian Diaspora has to continue supporting the full implementation of peace agreement in advocacy, digital diplomacy and in defending anything that comes to sabotage and undermine it.

He noted that the diaspora needs to continue playing constructive role for the full implementation of the agreement.

Besides, Ephrem called on the diaspora to continue mobilizing resources to support those who have been affected by conflict in Afar, Tigray and Amhara regions as well as victims of natural disasters in other parts of the country.

The coordinator stated that there are many Ethiopians who need emergency humanitarian assistance due to either conflict or natural disaster.

Thus the diaspora has to mobilize resources to support the efforts of the government in delivering humanitarian assistance.

Moreover, Ephrem pointed out that the diaspora has to play a long term role for the development of Ethiopia, which is the most important thing that the government needs to emphasize on.

“Our country needs development, prosperity. So, the diaspora has to participate in investment, technology transfer and in raising resources, which would be done in the long term and the most important part that the diaspora has to play, and the government needs to coordinate to mobilize the diaspora to continue their participation.”

Noting that the diaspora has done a lot, the coordinator commended all the Ethiopian Diaspora for supporting Ethiopia by putting their resources, time and energy among others. Because the last two years were really challenging to the Ethiopian people, the government and the diaspora as well.

Some 52 Ethiopian Diaspora organizations are expected to receive commendation for their contributions to national calls that have been made on various occasions at a program to be held in Addis Ababa this afternoon.