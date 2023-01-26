Ethiopia Finalizing Preparation to Host Successful AU Assembly, Ordinary Executive Council

Addis Ababa January 26/2023 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said preparations are finalizing to host the upcoming 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government Summit and the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, to be held from February 15–19 in Addis Ababa.

In her press briefing she gave today, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano said that a national committee composed of 30 institutions assessed the status of the preparations.

The 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will be undertaken under the theme: “Accelerating African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) Implementation,” it was indicated.

Ambassdor Birtukan who is also Chairperson of the national committee said that the intensive preparation is well underway to host the summit in a better way as this conference would be held at a time when Ethiopia is emerging from a challenging situation.

According to her, the upcoming AU sessions will create an opportunity to build a positive image of the country