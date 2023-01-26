Ethiopia, World Bank Ink Some 745 Million USD in Grants to Health Services, Projects

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 26/2015 Ethiopia and World Bank have signed today some 745 million USD in grants for improved access to health services and food management projects in order to support vulnerable Ethiopians.

Ahmed Shide, Finance Minister and Ousmane Dione, World Bank Representative to Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan signed the grants agreement.

It is to be recalled that the World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors approved 745 Mln USD Grants for Ethiopia in mid December last year for health Services and flood management projects to support Ethiopia’s people as they face ongoing challenges, by adopting a more people-centered approach to its program in Ethiopia with a strong focus on meeting basic needs and providing basic services to the vulnerable.