“Invest Origins” Investment Global Forum kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa January 26/2023/ENA/ A two-day invest origins investment global forum themed: ”Invest in Ethiopia – the Next Economic Engines of Africa, is taking place from 26- 27 January, 2023

Invest origins is designed to draw high-caliber, diverse investment into Ethiopia’s expanding market to sharing information on landholdings ready for project co-designing and incubation to full maturity among others.

Investment and management consulting firms, banks and financial institutions, international law practicing firms, and PR and communication firms are attending the forum.

This highly anticipated forum is where high-ranking industry experts are expected to provide a unique opportunity to showcase the skill sets and institutional capacities to build to confidence for those that are ready to invest in Ethiopia.