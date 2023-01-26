DPM & FM Demeke Mekonnen Confers with ICRC President

Addis Ababa January 26/2023/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Demeke said that the Government of Ethiopia is implementing the Pretoria Peace Deal and that basic services that were disrupted due to the conflict in the northern part of the country are being restored.

He elaborated that measures to extend and increase access to humanitarian relief are continuing, and he asked the ICRC and other international partners to continue their support.

Mirjana Spoljarik Egger on her part said that the ICRC will continue to strengthen the humanitarian support it provides to Ethiopia.

The president added that the situation in Ethiopia following the Peace Deal is hopeful, and that the ICRC will continue to increase its support to those in Ethiopia who require humanitarian help in all areas.