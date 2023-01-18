Faithful of Ethiopian Orthodox Church Celebrate Eve of Epiphany At Jan Meda

Addis Ababa January 18/2023/ENA/ Followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church are celebrating ‘Ketera’, the eve of Ethiopian Epiphany, at Jan Meda, Addis Ababa.

Today, 18 January 2023 , the tabots of several churches in Addis Ababa marched to Jan Meda in the afternoon in procession escorted by Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, Abune Mathias, archbishop, church choirs, priests, and the faithful decorated by colorful dresses and costumes as well as ritual songs.

Followers of other religions and several foreign tourists have also taken part in the celebration.

The replicas of the Ark of the Covenants will rest in designated places until the celebration of the feast of Ethiopian Epiphany, Timket, which will be celebrated tomorrow, 19 January, 2023.Timket, which is the commemoration of the Baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist at River Jordan, will be celebrated tomorrow morning with splendid rituals followed by the showering of blessed water on the faithful.

Ethiopia’s Timket was inscribed by the UNESCO as an intangible world heritage in December 2019.