PM Abiy Extends Epiphany Best Wishes To Ethiopian Christians

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 18/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended Timket best wishes to the Ethiopian Christians.

In his message today, Abiy said that Epiphany is a celebration with many meanings.

“On the one hand, the feast teaches humility to Christians. On the other hand, Epiphany is an important occasion for us Ethiopians as a nation to show our colorful diversity and celebrate the holiday in unity,” he stated.

The premier elaborated that for us Ethiopians, Epiphany is more than just a religious celebration; it is also a celebration of our cultural values. From Gondar to Harar, from Mekele to Bale, from Metemma to Jimma, Ethiopians will come out to the streets.

“Others travel from one area to another to visit relatives. It is the day when our social life is highlighted, we decorate with different clothes, and we listen to different songs. Epiphany is our public cultural museum,” Abiy added.

Moreover, he indicated that every year, tourists come to Ethiopia from all over the world, including Israel, where the Jordan River is located today.

“As it is a great day that attracts local and foreign visitors, we get economic benefit from Epiphany,” he noted.

Along with this, one truth we should know is that Ethiopian holidays are the holidays of all Ethiopians, he said, adding whether we believe in the faith or not, the holiday belongs to all of us as citizens, Prime Minister Abiy underlined.