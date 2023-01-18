Ethiopia, Masdar Company of UAE Sign Joint Agreement To Develop Solar Photovoltaic Plants

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 18/2023 Ethiopia and Masdar Company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop two solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a combined capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MW) in Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed twitted that he is pleased to see the signing of a Joint development agreement (JDA) between the Government of Ethiopia and Masdar to develop two solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, with a combined capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MW) in Ethiopia.

Abiy said Ethiopia has unparalleled renewable energy resources.

“The global net zero emission target offers a great economic opportunity to harness our renewable resources and ensure access to abundant, clean and affordable energy for Ethiopia and beyond,” Prime Minister Abiy added.

Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, is a UAE-government owned renewable energy company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Premier returned yesterday evening after completing his stay in the United Arab Emirates.