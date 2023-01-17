EU Special Envoy Appreciates Government’s Commitment to Implement Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 17/2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, met today with the European Union’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber to discuss the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and current situations in Ethiopia.

Demeke reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to implementing the Pretoria Peace Agreement during their discussion, noting, among other things, the restoration of essential services, the expansion of access to humanitarian supplies, and the formation of a rehabilitation commission.

The Special Envoy for her part expressed appreciation for the government’s commitment to the implementation of the peace deal and stated that the EU would continue to strengthen its humanitarian support.

She stated that the recent visits to Ethiopia by the foreign ministers of Germany and France were crucial in improving the connection between Ethiopia and the European Union.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted Ethiopia’s desire to improve relations with the EU and encouraged the Union not to support the extension of the mandate of the politically motivated International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) beyond the upcoming March.

He also stated that Ethiopia is working to find a solution to the human rights violations that occurred during the conflict in accordance with the Peace Agreement through transitional justice.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs also discussed regional and international issues with the special envoy.