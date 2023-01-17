Preparations Finalized for Peaceful Celebration of Ethiopian Epiphany in Tigray: Federal Police

Addis Ababa (ENA) January 17/2023 Preparations have been finalized to peacefully celebrate the Ethiopian Epiphany in Tigray region, according to the Federal Police.

Tigray Region Coordinator at the Federal Police, Deputy Commissioner Habtamu Kassa told ENA that the Police have finalized their preparations for the peaceful celebration of Epiphany in the region.

The public is working in collaboration with the security forces with a view to peacefully observing this annual outdoor religious festival, he added.

Following the recent peace agreement, various religious events have been observed peacefully, the deputy commissioner said, noting that the public are extending strong cooperation in this regard.

Ethiopian Epiphany and its eve, Ketera, will be celebrated in similar manner, according to Deputy Commissioner Habtamu.

The Ethiopian Epiphany festival has been strengthening the unity of the Ethiopian people beyond its being a religious ceremony.