Ethiopian Epiphany Strengthens Unity of People, Says Culture and Sports Minister

Addis Ababa January 17/2023 /ENA/The Ethiopian Epiphany, which will be celebrated day after tomorrow across the country, is a festival that strengthens the unity of the people beyond the religious values, Culture and Sports Minister Kejela Merdassa said.

At a press conference he held today in connection with Ethiopian Epiphany, the minister said the festival is an important celebration that strengthens the unity of the Ethiopian people.

The minister further extended his best wishes to Ethiopian Christians who commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ in Jordan River.

He pointed out that Ethiopia is endowed with immense cultural, religious and historical heritages, of which Timket (the Ethiopian Epiphany) is one.

The Ethiopian Epiphany inscribed among Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity by UNESCO in 2019 attracts many tourists to the country.

According to the minister, it is therefore necessary to protect and develop what is good and beneficial for the people’s unity, and enable the nation to also earn income from the sector.

Kejela noted that the festival is now a World Heritage and beyond Ethiopia, stressing the need to preserve and protect it.

Culture and Sports State Minister, Workinesh Biru said on her part that it should be everyone’s responsibility to pass the cultural values ​​of the people to the next generation.

Timket (Ethiopian Epiphany) is one of the most significant religious and social events for followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.

It is a very colorful festival celebrated all over Ethiopia to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ.

The commemoration starts on the eve of the main festival on 18 January. The eve is known as Ketera, which means blocking the flow of water for the blessing of the celebrants.

On the eve of Ketera, people escort their parish church tabot (replicas of the Ark of the Covenant) to Timkete-Bahir (a pool, river or artificial reservoir), transported by a priest of the parish and accompanied by a great ceremony.